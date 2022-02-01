Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the December 31st total of 501,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Evogene has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.