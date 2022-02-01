EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.83. EVI Industries shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 12,505 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $292.07 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.70.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

