Euronav (EURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Euronav by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

