Ethereum Gold Project Price Down 73.1% Over Last Week (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 75.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $329,468.69 and approximately $1,114.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 73.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,533,634 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

