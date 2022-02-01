EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESLOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $72.56 and a twelve month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.