Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

NYSE:PKG opened at $150.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.52. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 532,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,801,000 after acquiring an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.