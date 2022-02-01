Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $142.39 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

