Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,047 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after buying an additional 202,962 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 908,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 569,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 74,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 425,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

