Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 176 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,433,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 338,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120,615 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.58 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

