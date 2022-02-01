Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $551,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

