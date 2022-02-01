Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 3,528 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 144,443 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.