Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $429,000 Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,536,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

