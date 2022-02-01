Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3,843.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

