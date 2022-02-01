Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Director Purchases $34,000,000.50 in Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Epizyme stock remained flat at $$1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,285,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,093. The company has a market cap of $127.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.