EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $28.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after buying an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $227.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

