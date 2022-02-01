EPIQ Capital Group LLC Acquires 10,571 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Affirm makes up 0.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Affirm by 27.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,140 shares of company stock worth $4,384,390. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.35. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion and a PE ratio of -20.54. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

