EnWave (CVE:ENW) Shares Up 2.3%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90. 8,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 37,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.65 price objective on EnWave and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.71 million. Research analysts predict that EnWave Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Company Profile (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

