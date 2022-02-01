Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives $75.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Citigroup upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $134,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVA opened at $69.98 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

