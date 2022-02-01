Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zillow Group and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44 Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67

Zillow Group currently has a consensus price target of $175.17, suggesting a potential upside of 247.00%. Envestnet has a consensus price target of $87.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Envestnet.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88% Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $3.34 billion 3.85 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -58.02 Envestnet $998.23 million 4.05 -$3.11 million $0.46 160.74

Envestnet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envestnet beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

