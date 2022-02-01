Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris updated its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS.

ENTG traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

