Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ESMT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 511,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,335. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

