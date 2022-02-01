Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of ESMT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 511,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,335. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74. Engagesmart has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.83.
Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Engagesmart Company Profile
EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.
