Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENLAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Enel stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,536. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

