Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $79.28 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

