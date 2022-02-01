Eli Lilly and (LLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Eli Lilly and to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LLY opened at $245.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.58. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.