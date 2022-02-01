eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Shares Down 17.3%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) shares dropped 17.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 5,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised eDreams ODIGEO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

