Edgeware Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $27.95 million and $1.16 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,664,264,689 coins and its circulating supply is 5,976,877,220 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

