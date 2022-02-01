Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 11,110 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 239,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,300,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.