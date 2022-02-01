Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.1% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. 280,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,982,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $295.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.