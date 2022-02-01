Edgar Lomax Co. VA Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.5% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

