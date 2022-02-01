Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings. Edesa Biotech reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edesa Biotech.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,089. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Edesa Biotech by 17.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.