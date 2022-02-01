Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecovyst.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, Director Jonny Ginns bought 52,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.23 on Friday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.89.
Ecovyst Company Profile
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
