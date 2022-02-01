Eckoh (LON:ECK) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Eckoh (LON:ECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.18) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of ECK opened at GBX 43.70 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £127.19 million and a PE ratio of 43.70. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($30,250.07).

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

