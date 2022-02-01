Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for High Tide (TSE:HITI)

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HITI. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a C$8.75 price objective on the stock.

