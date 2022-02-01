Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 894,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ebix by 1,690.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 170,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 200,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $940.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

