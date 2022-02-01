Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 275.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 97,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

