Dynatrace (DT) Set to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DT opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.