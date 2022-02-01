Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. 23,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,856. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

