Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Up 7.4%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $55.99. 7,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,982,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

