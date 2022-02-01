DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,426 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $36,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

