Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,650 ($22.18) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.78) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($22.65).

LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,344 ($18.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,198 ($16.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.50). The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.98), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($981,143.73).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

