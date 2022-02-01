Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,650 ($22.18) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,400 ($18.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.78) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.86) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($22.65).
LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,344 ($18.07) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,356.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 1,198 ($16.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,599 ($21.50). The company has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16.
Dunelm Group Company Profile
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
