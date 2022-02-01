Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, reduced their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.