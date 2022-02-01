Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,624. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

