Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,506 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,064 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,207,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after buying an additional 869,159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 402,687 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth $7,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

DFH stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $362.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

