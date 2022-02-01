DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce $439.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.90 million and the highest is $455.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $322.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 591,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,595,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

