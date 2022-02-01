DoYourTip (DYT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,187.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. DoYourTip has a market cap of $173,647.37 and $21,187.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

