Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

