Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,161,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,869,000 after buying an additional 91,815 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

