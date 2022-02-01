Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 302 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 66.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

GD opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.04 and a 200 day moving average of $201.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

