Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 2,143 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

