DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

DV stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,837 shares of company stock worth $2,278,283.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,212,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $4,155,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

