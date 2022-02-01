DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
DV stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.
In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,837 shares of company stock worth $2,278,283.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 182,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,518 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,212,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $4,155,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
